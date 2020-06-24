All apartments in Jacksonville
10435 Midtown Parkway 421
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10435 Midtown Parkway 421

10435 Midtown Pkwy 421 · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy 421, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Esplanade 1 BR - Property Id: 102184

This gated condominium on the forth floor is within walking distance of the Town Center shopping, and restaurants. Amenities include granite counter tops, tile and stainless steel appliances, concrete block construction and private community parking garage. You have access to the Swimming pool, athletic center, business center, clubhouse (with pool tables and entertainment area).

Appliances: Stackable Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Frost Free Refrigerator, Ice Maker, Self Cleaning Oven

This unit is 785 Sq feet and is available now. I require a $975 deposit and credit/background check. Utilities and water are not included in the rental cost. There is free WIFI available in the clubhouse & the pool area. Cable service is provided via the local phone and cable company.

Rent via online bill pay service only and allows only one vehicle in an assigned parking spot in the parking garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102184
Property Id 102184

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4730935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 have any available units?
10435 Midtown Parkway 421 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 have?
Some of 10435 Midtown Parkway 421's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Midtown Parkway 421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 offers parking.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 has a pool.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 have accessible units?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway 421 has units with dishwashers.
