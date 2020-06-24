10435 Midtown Parkway 421

Amenities

Esplanade 1 BR - Property Id: 102184



This gated condominium on the forth floor is within walking distance of the Town Center shopping, and restaurants. Amenities include granite counter tops, tile and stainless steel appliances, concrete block construction and private community parking garage. You have access to the Swimming pool, athletic center, business center, clubhouse (with pool tables and entertainment area).



Appliances: Stackable Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Frost Free Refrigerator, Ice Maker, Self Cleaning Oven



This unit is 785 Sq feet and is available now. I require a $975 deposit and credit/background check. Utilities and water are not included in the rental cost. There is free WIFI available in the clubhouse & the pool area. Cable service is provided via the local phone and cable company.



Rent via online bill pay service only and allows only one vehicle in an assigned parking spot in the parking garage.

No Pets Allowed



