Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:14 PM

10404 Antioch Road

10404 Antioch Road · No Longer Available
Location

10404 Antioch Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by April 20th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Covered Parking Space. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10404 Antioch Road have any available units?
10404 Antioch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10404 Antioch Road have?
Some of 10404 Antioch Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10404 Antioch Road currently offering any rent specials?
10404 Antioch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10404 Antioch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10404 Antioch Road is pet friendly.
Does 10404 Antioch Road offer parking?
Yes, 10404 Antioch Road offers parking.
Does 10404 Antioch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10404 Antioch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10404 Antioch Road have a pool?
No, 10404 Antioch Road does not have a pool.
Does 10404 Antioch Road have accessible units?
No, 10404 Antioch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10404 Antioch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10404 Antioch Road does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

