Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

LONGLEAF TOWNHOME FOR RENT. from I-10: Take I-10W to 295-S, exit 16 to 103rd St., left on Old Middleburg Rd. S, R on Longleaf Branch Dr, R at first stop sign onto Benson Lake Dr. BRAND NEW 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), screened porch, 1 car garage, washer/dryer included, no pets at all, lawn service/HOA fee included in rent, $2900 security deposit (AVNEFAR EAM)