Jacksonville, FL
10322 ADDISON LAKES DR
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

10322 ADDISON LAKES DR

10322 Addison Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10322 Addison Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet Friendly! Beautiful well cared for 4/2.5 home ready for you August 1! Screen porch overlooks private fenced yard. Inside you can entertain in your large spacious kitchen, with granite and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and washer/dryer stay. Open floor plan, breakfast bar- separate dining area flows into large family room. Living room and office/dining room off the foyer as you walk in add even more space to accommodate any living style. Split bedroom arrangement. Master suite is over-sized with large walk-in closet, bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Rent includes lawn, tree and shrub cut along with lawn spraying service. Also included with rent is sprinkler maintenance, water softener maintenance and salt delivery, A/c semi-annual service. Snooze and you loose!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR have any available units?
10322 ADDISON LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR have?
Some of 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
10322 ADDISON LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR is pet friendly.
Does 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR offer parking?
Yes, 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR offers parking.
Does 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10322 ADDISON LAKES DR has units with dishwashers.
