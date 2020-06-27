10322 ADDISON LAKES DR

Amenities
Pet Friendly! Beautiful well cared for 4/2.5 home ready for you August 1! Screen porch overlooks private fenced yard. Inside you can entertain in your large spacious kitchen, with granite and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and washer/dryer stay. Open floor plan, breakfast bar- separate dining area flows into large family room. Living room and office/dining room off the foyer as you walk in add even more space to accommodate any living style. Split bedroom arrangement. Master suite is over-sized with large walk-in closet, bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Rent includes lawn, tree and shrub cut along with lawn spraying service. Also included with rent is sprinkler maintenance, water softener maintenance and salt delivery, A/c semi-annual service. Snooze and you loose!