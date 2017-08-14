Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1025 Powhattan Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:30 AM
1025 Powhattan Street
1025 Powhattan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1025 Powhattan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is renovated and features new appliances, central heating/air. Home also features large living room, dining room, W/D hookups, and tile through out.
Status: Available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 Powhattan Street have any available units?
1025 Powhattan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1025 Powhattan Street have?
Some of 1025 Powhattan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1025 Powhattan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Powhattan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Powhattan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Powhattan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1025 Powhattan Street offer parking?
No, 1025 Powhattan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Powhattan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Powhattan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Powhattan Street have a pool?
No, 1025 Powhattan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Powhattan Street have accessible units?
No, 1025 Powhattan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Powhattan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Powhattan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
