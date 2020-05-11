10020 Belleshore Circle

Amenities

Location, location, location!!! This 3 bedroom - 2 bath, single family-single level home is located within minutes to I95, I295, Downtown, JAX Zoo, Mento Park, JIA, Budweiser and River City Market Place. This home is perfect for everyone who loves the water - located in an established neighborhood on the Trout River with access to the St Johns River. Walk out of the screened in lanai and a few steps to a small observation deck and boat ramp.



This beautiful brick home has an open concept family and kitchen area - all tile and wood flooring. Front entry 2-car garage and a fenced in back yard. The kitchen with views to the river includes dishwasher,range/oven and two door refrigerator, breakfast bar that seats 4.



Access the screened in lanai through the sliding glass doors. Enjoy the river view while swimming in the pool.



Master bedroom has a walk in closet and en suite. The two guest rooms are large and include ample closet space



Somerset Preparatory Academy, across the street on Broward Rd., is a new charter school for K-8th Grade and offers extended day services.



Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds.

$100 pet application fee - Pet Rent may apply, ask Agent



NO HOA



Showings require a 24 Hour Notice



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,397, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,397, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

