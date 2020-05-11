All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10020 Belleshore Circle

10020 Belleshore Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10020 Belleshore Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, location, location!!! This 3 bedroom - 2 bath, single family-single level home is located within minutes to I95, I295, Downtown, JAX Zoo, Mento Park, JIA, Budweiser and River City Market Place. This home is perfect for everyone who loves the water - located in an established neighborhood on the Trout River with access to the St Johns River. Walk out of the screened in lanai and a few steps to a small observation deck and boat ramp.

This beautiful brick home has an open concept family and kitchen area - all tile and wood flooring. Front entry 2-car garage and a fenced in back yard. The kitchen with views to the river includes dishwasher,range/oven and two door refrigerator, breakfast bar that seats 4.

Access the screened in lanai through the sliding glass doors. Enjoy the river view while swimming in the pool.

Master bedroom has a walk in closet and en suite. The two guest rooms are large and include ample closet space

Somerset Preparatory Academy, across the street on Broward Rd., is a new charter school for K-8th Grade and offers extended day services.

Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds.
$100 pet application fee - Pet Rent may apply, ask Agent

NO HOA

Showings require a 24 Hour Notice

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,397, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,397, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Belleshore Circle have any available units?
10020 Belleshore Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10020 Belleshore Circle have?
Some of 10020 Belleshore Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Belleshore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Belleshore Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Belleshore Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10020 Belleshore Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10020 Belleshore Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Belleshore Circle offers parking.
Does 10020 Belleshore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Belleshore Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Belleshore Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10020 Belleshore Circle has a pool.
Does 10020 Belleshore Circle have accessible units?
No, 10020 Belleshore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Belleshore Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 Belleshore Circle has units with dishwashers.

