Ives Estates, FL
470 NE 194th Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

470 NE 194th Ter

470 Northeast 194th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

470 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY TOWNHOME IN AVENTURA ISLES.PGRADED KITCHEN, ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS 1COVERED GARAGE, LAKE VIEW FROM MASTER BEDROOM.
WASHER AND DRYER. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 NE 194th Ter have any available units?
470 NE 194th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ives Estates, FL.
What amenities does 470 NE 194th Ter have?
Some of 470 NE 194th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 NE 194th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
470 NE 194th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 NE 194th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 470 NE 194th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 470 NE 194th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 470 NE 194th Ter offers parking.
Does 470 NE 194th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 NE 194th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 NE 194th Ter have a pool?
No, 470 NE 194th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 470 NE 194th Ter have accessible units?
No, 470 NE 194th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 470 NE 194th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 NE 194th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 NE 194th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 NE 194th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
