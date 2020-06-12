/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
264 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
873 NE 195th St
873 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
Amazing water views. One of the largest units around. Enjoy this spacious 2/2 w office/den space. Hurricane impact windows, monitored security, elevator just steps away along with the laundry, trash and storage. No pets allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
940 NE 199th St
940 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very large and beautiful apartment in great and safe 55+community. Updated kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, range-e and microwave. New a/c and electric water heater. Best price! Easy to rent. Only 3.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
California Club
1 Unit Available
907 NE 199TH ST APT 204
907 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
835 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UNIT 2/2 TOTALLY UPGRADED LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO 1-95, TO AVENTURA MALL AND SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND GREAT SCHOOLS. Totally re-done on 2013
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
20840 San Simeon Way
20840 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
2BED 2BATH CONDO UNIT WITH AN SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEW AND SKYLINE VIEW, GATED GUARDED COMMUNITY, POOL, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LARGE ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
900 NE 195th St
900 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2/2 UNFURNISHED (SPLIT FLOOR PLAN) ON A CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR (NO ELEVATOR NEEDED!) BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS THROUGHOUT (UNUSED & NEVER LIVED IN!) BRAND NEW LIGHT & BRIGHT PORCELAIN FLOORING THROUGHOUT (INCLUDING BALCONY) BRAND NEW APPLIANCES & FULL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
807 NE 199th St
807 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 1ST FLOOR. SCREENED PATIO. WALK TO SHOPPING. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
21340 NE 8th Ct
21340 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Villa 2 beds and 2 bath, Totally renovated kitchen, baths with washer and dryer in unit, ceramic floor and very spacious rooms with clothes. Patio Credit score 600 and up. No pets. The water bill is not included with rent.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
20210 NE 3rd Ct
20210 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Apartments completely renewed, new cabinets, granite counter tops, laminate floors, inside 24 hours security, community pool and Jacuzzi.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
469 NE 207th Ln
469 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Clean, well kept and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Corner condo on the ground floor! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets with tile throughout. Screened in patio with community pool across the street. Gated community.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
671 NE 195th St
671 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT AT WELL MAINTAINED CEDAR GLENN BUILDING, 1470 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSED BALCONY, LARGE CLOSETS, HURRICANE SHUTTER AT BALCONY AND BEDROOM WINDOWS, 24-HOUR FRONT DESK AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS, POOL, BARBECUE
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
920 NE 199th St
920 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated lakefront 2/2 condo with large master suite, granite kitchen, and a beautiful view of the lake from almost every room. Sizable screened patio overlooking the lake.
Results within 1 mile of Ives Estates
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
708 SW 7th Ave
708 Southwest 7th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 BED/1 & 1/2 BATH, 850 SQFT DUPLEX IN SW HALLANDALE. FEATURES CENTRAL AIR, IMPACT WINDOWS, PRIVATE LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER AND LARGE FENCED IN YARD. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1530 NE 191st St
1530 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
MODERN UPDATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 212909 Very nice renovated 2 bedroom apartment you will like living in this clean well maintained unit . Close to Publix ,Cvs l.A.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 191st St
1690 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
BIG APARTMENT! - Property Id: 212925 Spacious 2 bedroom best price in the area! Se habla Espanol great for for a small family.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Walden
1 Unit Available
440 NW 214th St
440 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Gated community. Unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a washer & dryer hookup. Has accordian shutters and a balcony with a storage closet.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
20033 NE 2nd Pl
20033 Northeast 2nd Place, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1792 sqft
Large townhouse near Aventura, 5 minutes drive. Great conditions, remodeled bathrooms, a must see.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
220 SW 9th Ave
220 Southwest 9th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
EASY TO SHOW!!! TO BUY OPTION, OWNER FINANCED a renovated unit 2B/2B. Tile floor and Laminate in bedrooms. Jacuzzi with a walk-in closet. Shower in glass brick in the guest bathroom with trimmings. Balcony with pool view.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
18601 NE 14th Ave
18601 Northeast 14th Avenue, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Remodeled 2/2 ceramic floors, water views, electric blinds and lights with 2 parking spaces. Easy and fast approval.
Results within 5 miles of Ives Estates
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Adventure Town Center
24 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1177 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Ives Estates 1 BedroomsIves Estates 2 BedroomsIves Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIves Estates 3 BedroomsIves Estates Apartments with Balcony
Ives Estates Apartments with GarageIves Estates Apartments with GymIves Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIves Estates Apartments with ParkingIves Estates Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FL