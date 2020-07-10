/
apartments with washer dryer
304 Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL with washer-dryer
Sky Lake
1 Unit Available
Sky Lake
21094 SAN SIMEON WAY 3rd floor
21094 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1016 sqft
LOW DEPOSIT!!!!! - Property Id: 303901 BEAUTIFUL 2/2 - RAPPID EASY APPROVAL!!!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303901 Property Id 303901 (RLNE5871557)
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
573 NE 191st St
573 Northeast 191st Street, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath - Huge Lot - Stainless steal appliances - Quartz Countertops - Washer & Dryer - 2 Car Garage - Parking Outside - Community Pool - Gated Community - Close to Highways *** Available August 1 st ***
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
455 NE 210th Cir Ter
455 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a highly desired neighborhood. Tile floors throughout. Screened patio with full size washer and dryer. One parking space assigned plus guest parking for second car.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
605 Ives Dairy Rd
605 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
870 NE 207th Ter
870 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious condo for rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ,with split floor plan and beautifully tiled. Features a gorgeous kitchen with fine cabinetry, and huge living-dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
21315 Northeast 8th Court
21315 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1315 Northeast 8th Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
900 NE 195th St
900 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2/2 UNFURNISHED (SPLIT FLOOR PLAN) ON A CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR (NO ELEVATOR NEEDED!) BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS THROUGHOUT (UNUSED & NEVER LIVED IN!) BRAND NEW LIGHT & BRIGHT PORCELAIN FLOORING THROUGHOUT (INCLUDING BALCONY) BRAND NEW APPLIANCES & FULL
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
454 NE 210th Cir Ter
454 NE 210th Circle Ter, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
20840 San Simeon Way
20840 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
2BED 2BATH CONDO UNIT WITH AN SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEW AND SKYLINE VIEW, GATED GUARDED COMMUNITY, POOL, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LARGE ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
779 NE 191st Ter
779 Northeast 191st Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Property will be available on 08/01/2020.Beautiful single family home in a prestige community of Aventura Isles. This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lake view, with a fully fenced yard and private pool with a Jacuzzi.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1036 NE 208th St
1036 Northeast 208th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS 3 BEDS / 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
470 NE 194th Ter
470 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY TOWNHOME IN AVENTURA ISLES.PGRADED KITCHEN, ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS 1COVERED GARAGE, LAKE VIEW FROM MASTER BEDROOM. WASHER AND DRYER. A MUST SEE.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1789 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1789 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
New York Style Loft Apartment in prime location! This unit consists of 2 Bed/2 Bath with 11 and a half foot ceiling, polished concrete floors, open duct work and impacted windows.
West Park
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Park
3701 SW 47th Ave
3701 Southwest 47th Avenue, West Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
Charming Efficiency completely remodeled and partially furnish with separate entry from main house 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full kitchen and washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
708 SW 7th Ave
708 Southwest 7th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 BED/1 & 1/2 BATH, 850 SQFT DUPLEX IN SW HALLANDALE. FEATURES CENTRAL AIR, IMPACT WINDOWS, PRIVATE LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER AND LARGE FENCED IN YARD. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
2120 NE 205th St
2120 Northeast 205th Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
HIGHLAND LAKES MODERN HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA & SCREENED PATIO! NICE MARBLE FLOORS! NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS & WOOD CABINETS! NEWER BATHROOMS! LOVELY POOL & PATIO AREA FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA AT ITS
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21235 NE 19th Ct
21235 Northeast 19th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY FAMILY HOME IN AN EXCELLENT AREA WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS PLUS A GARAGE CONVERTED ROOM..... SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN EXTRA SHED IN THE BACK YARD. PLENTY OF PLANTS, TREES AND NATURE. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING......
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.
West Park
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Park
3930 SW 52nd Ave
3930 Southwest 52nd Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Garden view two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, bright and spacious in the amazing and well maintained PEMBROKE PARK TOWNHOMES community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1860 NE 199th St
1860 NE 199th St, Ojus, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
large and spacious home over 3100 sq.ft in great sky lake manor with large back yard and private pool great for entertainment /social gathering.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
