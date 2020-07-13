/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
133 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sky Lake
21094 SAN SIMEON WAY 3rd floor
21094 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1016 sqft
LOW DEPOSIT!!!!! - Property Id: 303901 BEAUTIFUL 2/2 - RAPPID EASY APPROVAL!!!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303901 Property Id 303901 (RLNE5871557)
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
21315 Northeast 8th Court
21315 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1315 Northeast 8th Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Andover Lakes
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1657 sqft
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Ives Estates
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
5 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
18 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1700 NE 191st St
1700 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SKYLAKE - 1 BEDROOM 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
1601 Northeast 191st Street
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
898 sqft
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE September 1, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
2120 NE 205th St
2120 Northeast 205th Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
HIGHLAND LAKES MODERN HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA & SCREENED PATIO! NICE MARBLE FLOORS! NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS & WOOD CABINETS! NEWER BATHROOMS! LOVELY POOL & PATIO AREA FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA AT ITS
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1791 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1791 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE Corner unit in Skylofts! 12' ceilings. 2 full bathrooms with an open layout. This unit can easily be converted into a 2 bedroom with glass partition.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
West Park
136 Miami Gardens Rd
136 Miami Gardens Road, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a well maintained single family home. Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom with a nice den that can be used for a 3rd bedroom. Equipped with washer and dryer, including appliances with NEW stove.
Results within 5 miles of Ives Estates
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
28 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,088
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Similar Pages
Ives Estates 2 BedroomsIves Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIves Estates 3 BedroomsIves Estates Apartments with BalconyIves Estates Apartments with Garage
Ives Estates Apartments with GymIves Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIves Estates Apartments with ParkingIves Estates Apartments with PoolIves Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FL