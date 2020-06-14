Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

197 Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ives Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.
Results within 1 mile of Ives Estates
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.
Results within 5 miles of Ives Estates
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,171
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hollywood Lakes
18 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Broward Ranches
1 Unit Available
351 SW 66 Ave
351 Southwest 66th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338 Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
206 South 15th Ave 3
206 South 15th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
Upscale neighborhood walking distance to beach - Property Id: 59149 Awesome location in this Historic Building on Hollywood's nicest street of historic homes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
5412 Arthur St
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Family Friendly Area - Property Id: 292637 Spacious, completely renovated 4 bedroom, including 2 masters, 3 bath home in prime location - family friendly Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
1280 University Dr
1280 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
620 sqft
For Rent, 1be/1ba, across from UM - Property Id: 230651 DESCRIPTION University Inn Condo 1Bed/1Bath PENTHOUSE unit directly across from UM! Unit has NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, high vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling arched window in living room &

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025
228 Southwest 83rd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LAKEFRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH W/WASHER DRYER INSIDE - Property Id: 287403 Spectacular lake front views from every room in this private 1/1 second floor apt. in the heart of Pembroke Pines.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2825 NE 201st Ter unit M215
2825 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura - Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.
City Guide for Ives Estates, FL

"We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /At least not in Miami." (- U2, "Miami")

Finding something beautiful is not a problem in Miami. You will be glad to know that Ives Estates is generally a safe, family-friendly, and pet-friendly neighborhood just a 15-mile jaunt from the bustle of downtown Miami. Ives Estates boasts designer-serviced apartments, neighborhood shopping malls and stores, and the elegance of the Miami-Dade County beaches. At Ives Estates, you can enjoy an active Miami lifestyle in a place that is comfortable, relaxing, and gorgeous. If that's your thing. Ives Estates has everything to make daily life enjoyable--from local hangouts to beautiful scenery. It is conveniently located within minutes from schools, restaurants, malls, key highways, and the airport. Also, it is a great destination for students--oh, and the occasional spring breaker--as Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University are within close proximity.

Having trouble with Craigslist Ives Estates? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ives Estates, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ives Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

