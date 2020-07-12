Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

347 Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ives Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
19703 NE 12th Pl
19703 Northeast 12th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious home in warm residential neighborhood. Come enjoy all the upgrades just completed. Brand new roof, new kitchen featuring new floor, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
573 NE 191st St
573 Northeast 191st Street, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath - Huge Lot - Stainless steal appliances - Quartz Countertops - Washer & Dryer - 2 Car Garage - Parking Outside - Community Pool - Gated Community - Close to Highways *** Available August 1 st ***

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
455 NE 210th Cir Ter
455 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a highly desired neighborhood. Tile floors throughout. Screened patio with full size washer and dryer. One parking space assigned plus guest parking for second car.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
20020 NE 6th Ct Circle
20020 Northeast 6th Ct Circle, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1965 sqft
This immaculate 3 bed 3 bath lakefront home features a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A huge dock that over looks the lake. This home sits inside a quiet cul de sac with a playground in the middle.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1469 sqft
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. 2-story townhome in quiet community.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
671 NE 195th St
671 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT AT WELL MAINTAINED CEDAR GLENN BUILDING, 1470 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSED BALCONY, 2 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS AT MASTER, HURRICANE SHUTTER AT BALCONY AND BEDROOM WINDOWS, 24-HOUR FRONT DESK AND SURVEILLANCE

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
454 NE 210th Cir Ter
454 NE 210th Circle Ter, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
683 NE 206th Ter
683 Northeast 206th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Close to Aventuara , the New Hard Rock , Close to Malls Restaurants and Hospitals . Great Property to show .

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1036 NE 208th St
1036 Northeast 208th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS 3 BEDS / 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 08:54pm
1 Unit Available
Andover Lakes
20701 Northeast 2nd Court
20701 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2094 sqft
701 Northeast 2nd Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Andover Lakes
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1657 sqft
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
470 NE 194th Ter
470 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY TOWNHOME IN AVENTURA ISLES.PGRADED KITCHEN, ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS 1COVERED GARAGE, LAKE VIEW FROM MASTER BEDROOM. WASHER AND DRYER. A MUST SEE.
Results within 1 mile of Ives Estates
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
5 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 1 bedroom , 2 full bathroom apartment with lake view! Upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom. Parking for one car and guest parking. 24/7 Security, hair salon, 2 swimming pools, gym, secure entrance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 191st St
1750 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in move-in condition. Light and bright with beautiful water views from your screened balcony, tile floors through-out and new carpet in the bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Northeast 191st Street
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
898 sqft
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE September 1, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive
1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/15/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 15, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1710 NE 191st St
1710 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apt 2/2 for immediate occupancy located in a great private community. Close to I-95 and the beaches. Near shopping center, Publix, LA Fitness and Public transportation. Security 24 hour. Guard at gate.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1770 NE 191st St
1770 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo (1036 sqft.) overlooking the quiet lake and pool area in gated community. - 675 CREDIT SCORE required for Association Approval (no exceptions).
City Guide for Ives Estates, FL

"We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /At least not in Miami." (- U2, "Miami")

Finding something beautiful is not a problem in Miami. You will be glad to know that Ives Estates is generally a safe, family-friendly, and pet-friendly neighborhood just a 15-mile jaunt from the bustle of downtown Miami. Ives Estates boasts designer-serviced apartments, neighborhood shopping malls and stores, and the elegance of the Miami-Dade County beaches. At Ives Estates, you can enjoy an active Miami lifestyle in a place that is comfortable, relaxing, and gorgeous. If that's your thing. Ives Estates has everything to make daily life enjoyable--from local hangouts to beautiful scenery. It is conveniently located within minutes from schools, restaurants, malls, key highways, and the airport. Also, it is a great destination for students--oh, and the occasional spring breaker--as Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University are within close proximity.

Having trouble with Craigslist Ives Estates? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ives Estates, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ives Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

