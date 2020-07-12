347 Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL with parking
Finding something beautiful is not a problem in Miami. You will be glad to know that Ives Estates is generally a safe, family-friendly, and pet-friendly neighborhood just a 15-mile jaunt from the bustle of downtown Miami. Ives Estates boasts designer-serviced apartments, neighborhood shopping malls and stores, and the elegance of the Miami-Dade County beaches. At Ives Estates, you can enjoy an active Miami lifestyle in a place that is comfortable, relaxing, and gorgeous. If that's your thing. Ives Estates has everything to make daily life enjoyable--from local hangouts to beautiful scenery. It is conveniently located within minutes from schools, restaurants, malls, key highways, and the airport. Also, it is a great destination for students--oh, and the occasional spring breaker--as Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University are within close proximity.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ives Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.