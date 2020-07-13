/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
556 Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL with pool
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
California Club
978 NE 193rd Ter C978
978 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Amazing Diamond model featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath. Single Family is located in a cul-de-sac with a private huge yard at Aventura Isles, a gate community.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
California Club
427 NE 194th Ter
427 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE AND FABULOUS LOCATION IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, AVENTURA ISLES ON IVES DAIRY ROAD,CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
573 NE 191st St
573 Northeast 191st Street, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath - Huge Lot - Stainless steal appliances - Quartz Countertops - Washer & Dryer - 2 Car Garage - Parking Outside - Community Pool - Gated Community - Close to Highways *** Available August 1 st ***
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
455 NE 210th Cir Ter
455 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a highly desired neighborhood. Tile floors throughout. Screened patio with full size washer and dryer. One parking space assigned plus guest parking for second car.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
605 Ives Dairy Rd
605 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
870 NE 207th Ter
870 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious condo for rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ,with split floor plan and beautifully tiled. Features a gorgeous kitchen with fine cabinetry, and huge living-dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
21315 Northeast 8th Court
21315 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1315 Northeast 8th Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
671 NE 195th St
671 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT AT WELL MAINTAINED CEDAR GLENN BUILDING, 1470 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSED BALCONY, 2 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS AT MASTER, HURRICANE SHUTTER AT BALCONY AND BEDROOM WINDOWS, 24-HOUR FRONT DESK AND SURVEILLANCE
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
900 NE 195th St
900 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2/2 UNFURNISHED (SPLIT FLOOR PLAN) ON A CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR (NO ELEVATOR NEEDED!) BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS THROUGHOUT (UNUSED & NEVER LIVED IN!) BRAND NEW LIGHT & BRIGHT PORCELAIN FLOORING THROUGHOUT (INCLUDING BALCONY) BRAND NEW APPLIANCES & FULL
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
454 NE 210th Cir Ter
454 NE 210th Circle Ter, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
940 NE 199th St
940 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very large and beautiful apartment in great and safe 55+community. Updated kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, range-e and microwave. New a/c and electric water heater. Best price! Easy to rent. Only 3.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
20840 San Simeon Way
20840 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
2BED 2BATH CONDO UNIT WITH AN SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEW AND SKYLINE VIEW, GATED GUARDED COMMUNITY, POOL, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LARGE ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
469 NE 207th Ln
469 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Clean, well kept and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Corner condo on the ground floor! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets with tile throughout. Screened in patio with community pool across the street. Gated community.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
779 NE 191st Ter
779 Northeast 191st Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Property will be available on 08/01/2020.Beautiful single family home in a prestige community of Aventura Isles. This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lake view, with a fully fenced yard and private pool with a Jacuzzi.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
20033 NE 2nd Pl
20033 Northeast 2nd Place, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1792 sqft
Large townhouse near Aventura, 5 minutes drive. Great conditions, remodeled bathrooms, a must see.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1036 NE 208th St
1036 Northeast 208th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS 3 BEDS / 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Andover Lakes
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1657 sqft
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
922 NE 199th St
922 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Excellent renovated apartment for rent, with a lot of space and light!. Huge master bedroom with walking closet and master bathroom. The dinning and living room are spacious with plenty light and separate half bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
California Club
920 NE 199th St
920 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated lakefront 2/2 condo with large master suite, granite kitchen, and a beautiful view of the lake from almost every room. Sizable screened patio overlooking the lake.
Results within 1 mile of Ives Estates
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
5 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
