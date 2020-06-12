/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
290 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
California Club
1 Unit Available
978 NE 193rd Ter C978
978 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
Amazing Diamond model featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath. Single Family is located in a cul-de-sac with a private huge yard at Aventura Isles, a gate community.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
California Club
1 Unit Available
427 NE 194th Ter
427 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE AND FABULOUS LOCATION IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, AVENTURA ISLES ON IVES DAIRY ROAD,CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
20921 NE 13th Pl
20921 Northeast 13th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1259 sqft
Great 3/2 home close to everything: Newly renovated , BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS ! minutes to I-95, Palmetto, 441, Turnpike and the beaches. Home is in excellent conditions and in a great area with great schools.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
426 NE 194th Ter
426 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDS 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOUSE IN AVENTURA ISLES GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
984 NE 193rd Ter
984 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
Kids & Adults paradise! This 4 Bed, 2.5 Baths home is located at a large cul de sac lot (one of the largest backyards).
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1469 sqft
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2-story townhome in quiet community.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
612 NE 207
612 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new neighborhood in Aventura, BRAND NEW UNIT, close to I95 , Aventura and the beaches, excellent schools. Steel appliances,
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
683 NE 206th Ter
683 Northeast 206th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Close to Aventuara , the New Hard Rock , Close to Malls Restaurants and Hospitals . Great Property to show .
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
376 NE 194th Ln
376 Northeast 194th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
TOWN HOUSE 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH IN @ AVENTURA ISLES 24 HOURS GATED ENTRY !!! COVERED GARAGE.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
20721 NE 10th Ct
20721 Northeast 10th Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1812 sqft
Spacious and gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in a quiet and safe gated community of Ives Dairy Townhomes. Modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside unit.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
779 NE 191st Ter
779 Northeast 191st Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
Property will be available on 08/01/2020.Beautiful single family home in a prestige community of Aventura Isles. This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lake view, with a fully fenced yard and private pool with a Jacuzzi.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
860 NE 209th Ter
860 Northeast 209th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 REMODELED 2ND FLOOR CONDO. GATED COMMUNITY. POOL. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO EXPRESSWAYS AND AVENTURA.( AVAILABLE 6/6/20)
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1036 NE 208th St
1036 Northeast 208th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS 3 BEDS / 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 08:54pm
Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
20701 Northeast 2nd Court
20701 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
701 Northeast 2nd Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
21260 NE 3rd Ct
21260 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 3 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOORING UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, W/D. BIG BACKYARD.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
21220 NE 3rd Ct
21220 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. GARAGE IS CONVERTED TO A BEDROOM OR CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE.NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOOR UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1657 sqft
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
20020 NE 6th Ct Circle
20020 Northeast 6th Ct Circle, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1965 sqft
This immaculate 3 bed 3 bath lakefront home features a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A huge dock that over looks the lake. This home sits inside a quiet cul de sac with a playground in the middle.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
20905 NE 8th Ct
20905 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 3/2 with washer and dryer inside the unit. Tile throughout, freshly painted, 2 baths condo. Nice size Living room and dining area. Washer & Dryer in unit. Large Screened in patio.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
870 NE 207th Ter
870 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious condo for rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ,with split floor plan and beautifully tiled. Features a gorgeous kitchen with fine cabinetry, and huge living-dining room.
