california club
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:40 AM
784 Apartments for rent in California Club, Ives Estates, FL
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
8 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
172 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:08am
$
10 Units Available
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
873 NE 195th St
873 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
Amazing water views. One of the largest units around. Enjoy this spacious 2/2 w office/den space. Hurricane impact windows, monitored security, elevator just steps away along with the laundry, trash and storage. No pets allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
978 NE 193rd Ter C978
978 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Amazing Diamond model featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath. Single Family is located in a cul-de-sac with a private huge yard at Aventura Isles, a gate community.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
427 NE 194th Ter
427 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE AND FABULOUS LOCATION IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, AVENTURA ISLES ON IVES DAIRY ROAD,CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
573 NE 191st St
573 Northeast 191st Street, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath - Huge Lot - Stainless steal appliances - Quartz Countertops - Washer & Dryer - 2 Car Garage - Parking Outside - Community Pool - Gated Community - Close to Highways *** Available August 1 st ***
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
455 NE 210th Cir Ter
455 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a highly desired neighborhood. Tile floors throughout. Screened patio with full size washer and dryer. One parking space assigned plus guest parking for second car.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
20020 NE 6th Ct Circle
20020 Northeast 6th Ct Circle, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1965 sqft
This immaculate 3 bed 3 bath lakefront home features a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A huge dock that over looks the lake. This home sits inside a quiet cul de sac with a playground in the middle.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
605 Ives Dairy Rd
605 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
870 NE 207th Ter
870 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious condo for rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ,with split floor plan and beautifully tiled. Features a gorgeous kitchen with fine cabinetry, and huge living-dining room.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
671 NE 195th St
671 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT AT WELL MAINTAINED CEDAR GLENN BUILDING, 1470 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSED BALCONY, 2 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS AT MASTER, HURRICANE SHUTTER AT BALCONY AND BEDROOM WINDOWS, 24-HOUR FRONT DESK AND SURVEILLANCE
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
900 NE 195th St
900 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2/2 UNFURNISHED (SPLIT FLOOR PLAN) ON A CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR (NO ELEVATOR NEEDED!) BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS THROUGHOUT (UNUSED & NEVER LIVED IN!) BRAND NEW LIGHT & BRIGHT PORCELAIN FLOORING THROUGHOUT (INCLUDING BALCONY) BRAND NEW APPLIANCES & FULL
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
454 NE 210th Cir Ter
454 NE 210th Circle Ter, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 199th St
940 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very large and beautiful apartment in great and safe 55+community. Updated kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, range-e and microwave. New a/c and electric water heater. Best price! Easy to rent. Only 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
907 NE 199TH ST APT 204
907 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
835 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UNIT 2/2 TOTALLY UPGRADED LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO 1-95, TO AVENTURA MALL AND SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND GREAT SCHOOLS. Totally re-done on 2013
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
20840 San Simeon Way
20840 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
2BED 2BATH CONDO UNIT WITH AN SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEW AND SKYLINE VIEW, GATED GUARDED COMMUNITY, POOL, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LARGE ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
683 NE 206th Ter
683 Northeast 206th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Close to Aventuara , the New Hard Rock , Close to Malls Restaurants and Hospitals . Great Property to show .
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
469 NE 207th Ln
469 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Clean, well kept and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Corner condo on the ground floor! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets with tile throughout. Screened in patio with community pool across the street. Gated community.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
779 NE 191st Ter
779 Northeast 191st Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Property will be available on 08/01/2020.Beautiful single family home in a prestige community of Aventura Isles. This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lake view, with a fully fenced yard and private pool with a Jacuzzi.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
20033 NE 2nd Pl
20033 Northeast 2nd Place, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1792 sqft
Large townhouse near Aventura, 5 minutes drive. Great conditions, remodeled bathrooms, a must see.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
922 NE 199th St
922 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Excellent renovated apartment for rent, with a lot of space and light!. Huge master bedroom with walking closet and master bathroom. The dinning and living room are spacious with plenty light and separate half bathroom.
