furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 AM
169 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master
Results within 1 mile of Ives Estates
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1770 NE 191st St
1770 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful furnished apartment in North Miami Beach, great area, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, close the supermarket, restaurant, Aventura mall. 10 minutes of the beach.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd
19920 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful spacious 4/3 homes. high ceilings, fully furnished. Light, water, internet, cable, lawn, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Home has high ceilings and a private pool that's 6 feet deep and has a shallow area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Enchanted Lake
1 Unit Available
2200 NE 192nd St
2200 Northeast 192nd Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/3.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
Results within 5 miles of Ives Estates
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17560 Atlantic Blvd
17560 Atlantic Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
504 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 Bedroom 1 and Half Bath Plus Den, 1 signed parking space, cable TV and hot water included on the rent. Easy to show. Contact LA
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
1350 SE 3rd Ave
1350 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1022 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS OPEN LAYOUT.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1830 Radius Dr
1830 Radius Dr, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
930 sqft
Downtown Hollywood. Two Bedroom Two bath partially furnished on Young Circle Park. Rooftop Pool, Gym, movie Theater. Walk to Publix and bike to the Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
351 188th St
351 188th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
2/1.5 in great area of sunny isle min from the beach furnished ready for move in don't miss it rent include water and electric
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3725 S Ocean Dr
3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
GREAT LOCATION in Hollywood Beach! Fully Furnished, 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Ocean Front Building with Direct Ocean Access and Views. Lots of Closet Space, Granite Countertops & Tiled Floors. Laundry Facilities on each Floor.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1830 S Ocean Dr
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1733 sqft
Seasonal rental. Beautiful 3 BED / 3 BATH corner unit with unobstructed breathtaking direct ocean and intracoastal views.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 Fletcher St
1501 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1290 sqft
Large corner fenced backyard perfect for entertainment and privacy. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. The main living areas feature a front sunroom, living, dining, rear Florida room, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1740 Madison St
1740 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
2464 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
339 S Oregon St
339 Oregon St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1826 Johnson St
1826 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
647 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 BED ROOM / 1 BATHROOM, corner unit APARTMENT in best part of City Of Hollywood, walking distance to Hollywood Young Circle. New Appliances and New Furniture, central AC and internet.
