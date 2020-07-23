242 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL
"We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /At least not in Miami." (- U2, "Miami")

Finding something beautiful is not a problem in Miami.
Finding something beautiful is not a problem in Miami. You will be glad to know that Ives Estates is generally a safe, family-friendly, and pet-friendly neighborhood just a 15-mile jaunt from the bustle of downtown Miami. Ives Estates boasts designer-serviced apartments, neighborhood shopping malls and stores, and the elegance of the Miami-Dade County beaches. At Ives Estates, you can enjoy an active Miami lifestyle in a place that is comfortable, relaxing, and gorgeous. If that's your thing. Ives Estates has everything to make daily life enjoyable--from local hangouts to beautiful scenery. It is conveniently located within minutes from schools, restaurants, malls, key highways, and the airport. Also, it is a great destination for students--oh, and the occasional spring breaker--as Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University are within close proximity.
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Ives Estates offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.
If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Ives Estates, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.
Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.