Last updated July 23 2020

242 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
California Club
871 NE 195th St
871 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
LARGE 1,091 SQ/ FT OPEN LAYOUT 1 BED 1.5 BATH. OPEN AND UPDATED KITCHEN. TILE FLOORS IN THE LIVING AND KITCHEN AREA. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE BEDROOM. UPDATED AC UNIT INSTALLED. LOTS OF STORAGE AND CLOSET SPACE.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
California Club
750 NE 195th St
750 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
RAPID APPROVAL! NO WAITING! ONLY 1-2 DAYS FOR APPROVAL! BIG SAVINGS! The rent includes the ELECTRICITY & WATER! YES! Great savings on monthly expenses! BRAND NEW Kitchen! Beautiful large one bedroom loft upstairs with one full remodeled bathroom.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
California Club
922 NE 199th St
922 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Excellent renovated apartment for rent, with a lot of space and light!. Huge master bedroom with walking closet and master bathroom. The dinning and living room are spacious with plenty light and separate half bathroom.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
675 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
21 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1351 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1351 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
861 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Price JUST REDUCED ! Beautiful and freshly painted 1 bedroom unit with 2 (two) full bathrooms.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 NE 191st St
1550 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in First Horizons. This unit offers a charming layout with a nice kitchen that offers ample cabinet and counter space, spacious living room, large bedroom with enclosed balcony and bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1201 NE 191 ST
1201 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Clean Condo in Desirable Community - Property Id: 308793 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1201-ne-191-st-n-miami-beach-fl/308793 Property Id 308793 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5956678)

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
3311 SW 40th Ave
3311 Southwest 40th Avenue, West Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Efficiency for rent with 1bedroom,1 bathroom, living room and kitchen. The rent includes light, water and internet. 2 parking spaces, private entrance, no pets, no smoking, 2 people maximum.

Last updated July 23 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
1711 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive
1711 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1711 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sandra Metta, MBRG, (786) 523-3023. Available from: 07/16/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1780 NE 191st St
1780 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH THAT FACES EAST OVERLOOKING THE LAKE AND SUNRISES. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, IMPACTED SLIDING DOORS OUT TO THE BALCONY. LARGE CUSTOM WALK-IN CLOSET.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Modern fully furnished with new furniture apt. with a great lake view and a balcony, walk-in closets, new appliance, TV in leaving room , bed room and jacuzzi .

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
170 SW 11th Ave
170 Southwest 11th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
THIS LOVELY 1/1 CORNER CONDO IS LOCATED GROUND FLOOR IN ONE OF THE BEST BUILDINGS IN THE AREA. JUST 8- 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH, AVENTURA MALL, GULFSTREAM HORSE RACING TRACK, CASINOS, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, AND DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1160 NE 191st St
1160 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath, ready to move-in. Spectacular views of the lake from every room. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop. Close to Aventura mall, Skylake Mall, minutes from the beach.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1670 NE 191st St
1670 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL AND BEACHES. BEAUTIFUL VIEW.TOP RATED SCHOOLS, NO AGE RESTRICTIONS. Brand new A/C system Huge rooms and plenty of closet space in the unit.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
3701 SW 47th Ave
3701 Southwest 47th Avenue, West Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
Charming Efficiency completely remodeled and partially furnish with separate entry from main house 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full kitchen and washer and dryer inside the unit.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1700 NE 191st St
1700 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
SKYLAKE - 1 BEDROOM 1.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Andover Lakes
52 NE 204th St
52 Northeast 204th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
LOVELY, FURNISHED 1 BD 1 BA APT. ON THE 2ND FLOOR. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE CANAL FROM THE ENCLOSED BALCONY. NEW CENTRAL A/C. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SHOPPING, MAJOR ROADS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. ****HOPA 55+ COMMUNITY****

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 191st St
1750 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in move-in condition. Light and bright with beautiful water views from your screened balcony, tile floors through-out and new carpet in the bedroom.

Last updated July 23 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
1601 Northeast 191st Street
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
898 sqft
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE September 1, 2020.

Last updated July 23 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive
1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
889 sqft
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/15/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 15, 2020.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1710 NE 191st St
1710 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
909 sqft
Furnished apt 2/2 for immediate occupancy located in a great private community. Close to I-95 and the beaches. Near shopping center, Publix, LA Fitness and Public transportation. Security 24 hour. Guard at gate.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1791 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1791 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
MUST SEE Corner unit in Skylofts! 12' ceilings. 2 full bathrooms with an open layout. This unit can easily be converted into a 2 bedroom with glass partition.
City Guide for Ives Estates, FL

"We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /At least not in Miami." (- U2, "Miami")

Finding something beautiful is not a problem in Miami. You will be glad to know that Ives Estates is generally a safe, family-friendly, and pet-friendly neighborhood just a 15-mile jaunt from the bustle of downtown Miami. Ives Estates boasts designer-serviced apartments, neighborhood shopping malls and stores, and the elegance of the Miami-Dade County beaches. At Ives Estates, you can enjoy an active Miami lifestyle in a place that is comfortable, relaxing, and gorgeous. If that's your thing. Ives Estates has everything to make daily life enjoyable--from local hangouts to beautiful scenery. It is conveniently located within minutes from schools, restaurants, malls, key highways, and the airport. Also, it is a great destination for students--oh, and the occasional spring breaker--as Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University are within close proximity.

Having trouble with Craigslist Ives Estates? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Ives Estates, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Ives Estates offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Ives Estates, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

