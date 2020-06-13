Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

368 Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL with balcony

1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.

California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master

California Club
1 Unit Available
426 NE 194th Ter
426 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDS 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOUSE IN AVENTURA ISLES GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 Unit Available
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1469 sqft
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2-story townhome in quiet community.

California Club
1 Unit Available
900 NE 195th St
900 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2/2 UNFURNISHED (SPLIT FLOOR PLAN) ON A CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR (NO ELEVATOR NEEDED!) BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS THROUGHOUT (UNUSED & NEVER LIVED IN!) BRAND NEW LIGHT & BRIGHT PORCELAIN FLOORING THROUGHOUT (INCLUDING BALCONY) BRAND NEW APPLIANCES & FULL

California Club
1 Unit Available
807 NE 199th St
807 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 1ST FLOOR. SCREENED PATIO. WALK TO SHOPPING. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.

1 Unit Available
21340 NE 8th Ct
21340 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Villa 2 beds and 2 bath, Totally renovated kitchen, baths with washer and dryer in unit, ceramic floor and very spacious rooms with clothes. Patio Credit score 600 and up. No pets. The water bill is not included with rent.

California Club
1 Unit Available
20210 NE 3rd Ct
20210 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Apartments completely renewed, new cabinets, granite counter tops, laminate floors, inside 24 hours security, community pool and Jacuzzi.

California Club
1 Unit Available
469 NE 207th Ln
469 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Clean, well kept and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Corner condo on the ground floor! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets with tile throughout. Screened in patio with community pool across the street. Gated community.

California Club
1 Unit Available
376 NE 194th Ln
376 Northeast 194th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
TOWN HOUSE 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH IN @ AVENTURA ISLES 24 HOURS GATED ENTRY !!! COVERED GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
20721 NE 10th Ct
20721 Northeast 10th Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1812 sqft
Spacious and gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in a quiet and safe gated community of Ives Dairy Townhomes. Modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside unit.

California Club
1 Unit Available
779 NE 191st Ter
779 Northeast 191st Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Property will be available on 08/01/2020.Beautiful single family home in a prestige community of Aventura Isles. This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lake view, with a fully fenced yard and private pool with a Jacuzzi.

California Club
1 Unit Available
671 NE 195th St
671 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT AT WELL MAINTAINED CEDAR GLENN BUILDING, 1470 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSED BALCONY, LARGE CLOSETS, HURRICANE SHUTTER AT BALCONY AND BEDROOM WINDOWS, 24-HOUR FRONT DESK AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS, POOL, BARBECUE

1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 Unit Available
1036 NE 208th St
1036 Northeast 208th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS 3 BEDS / 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH.

California Club
1 Unit Available
21260 NE 3rd Ct
21260 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 3 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOORING UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, W/D. BIG BACKYARD.

Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1657 sqft
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance.

California Club
1 Unit Available
20020 NE 6th Ct Circle
20020 Northeast 6th Ct Circle, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1965 sqft
This immaculate 3 bed 3 bath lakefront home features a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A huge dock that over looks the lake. This home sits inside a quiet cul de sac with a playground in the middle.

California Club
1 Unit Available
920 NE 199th St
920 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated lakefront 2/2 condo with large master suite, granite kitchen, and a beautiful view of the lake from almost every room. Sizable screened patio overlooking the lake.

California Club
1 Unit Available
20905 NE 8th Ct
20905 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 3/2 with washer and dryer inside the unit. Tile throughout, freshly painted, 2 baths condo. Nice size Living room and dining area. Washer & Dryer in unit. Large Screened in patio.

California Club
1 Unit Available
870 NE 207th Ter
870 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious condo for rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ,with split floor plan and beautifully tiled. Features a gorgeous kitchen with fine cabinetry, and huge living-dining room.
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.

1 Unit Available
1351 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1351 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Beautiful and freshly painted 1 bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms. Close to Aventura, beaches and more! Spacious and Bright apartment with water view from the balcony. Condominium features pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ives Estates, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ives Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

