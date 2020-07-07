All apartments in Hollywood
6409 Dewey St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6409 Dewey St

6409 Dewey Street · No Longer Available
Location

6409 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL 33023
Beverly Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
SINGLE FAMILY REMODELED HOME WITH CARPORT ON QUIET DEAD-END STREET - UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - UPDATED BATHROOMS - TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT - FOUR BEDROOMS PLUS FAMILY ROOM - LARGE WORKSHOP/STORAGE BUILDING - PATIO AND POOL - FENCED YARD - LARGE DRIVEWAY FITS 7 OR MORE CARS - TENANT MAINTAINS YARD AND POOL AND PAYS ALL UTILITIES ***PLEASE FOLLOW COVID-19 GUIDELINES FOR SHOWINGS*SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS*AVOID TOUCHING WHEN POSSIBLE***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 Dewey St have any available units?
6409 Dewey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 Dewey St have?
Some of 6409 Dewey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 Dewey St currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Dewey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Dewey St pet-friendly?
No, 6409 Dewey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 6409 Dewey St offer parking?
Yes, 6409 Dewey St offers parking.
Does 6409 Dewey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6409 Dewey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Dewey St have a pool?
Yes, 6409 Dewey St has a pool.
Does 6409 Dewey St have accessible units?
No, 6409 Dewey St does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Dewey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 Dewey St has units with dishwashers.
