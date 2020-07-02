All apartments in Hollywood
5424 Garfield St

5424 Garfield Street · (786) 537-5873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5424 Garfield Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$4,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautifully full updated Single Family Home plus an Efficiency for rent in the luxurious neighborhood of Hollywood Hills. This home is located in a very desirable area near the FT airport, shopping centers, malls, and many nice restaurants. Very convenient location. The efficiency can be subleased by the tenants if they wish. The property has a nice pool area with a very spacious terrace and a built-in barbecue that invites to just stay home and enjoy the yard. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 2/1 bathrooms and the efficiency is a 1/1. The house will be available starting on July the 31st, 2020. Showings by appointment only! call me or your Realtor now before it is too late. The property will be taken soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Garfield St have any available units?
5424 Garfield St has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Garfield St have?
Some of 5424 Garfield St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Garfield St pet-friendly?
No, 5424 Garfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 5424 Garfield St offer parking?
No, 5424 Garfield St does not offer parking.
Does 5424 Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 Garfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Garfield St have a pool?
Yes, 5424 Garfield St has a pool.
Does 5424 Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 5424 Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 Garfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
