5424 Garfield St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautifully full updated Single Family Home plus an Efficiency for rent in the luxurious neighborhood of Hollywood Hills. This home is located in a very desirable area near the FT airport, shopping centers, malls, and many nice restaurants. Very convenient location. The efficiency can be subleased by the tenants if they wish. The property has a nice pool area with a very spacious terrace and a built-in barbecue that invites to just stay home and enjoy the yard. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 2/1 bathrooms and the efficiency is a 1/1. The house will be available starting on July the 31st, 2020. Showings by appointment only! call me or your Realtor now before it is too late. The property will be taken soon.