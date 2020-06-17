5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A

Amenities

all utils included parking extra storage internet access range oven

Unit Amenities extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Gorgeous 1/1 ALL utilities included - Property Id: 155588



5217 Hollywood Blvd. #6, Hollywood, FL 33021



$1350 per month WATER, TRASH, ELECTRICITY, CABLE, AND INTERNET INCLUDED!



Only two units left!



Beautiful and spacious one bedroom - one bathroom apartment.

Great floor plan boasts a living room, dining room, and a beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Hallway closet.

Spacious bedroom that comfortably fits a king-sized bed. Closet has extra storage space on top.



Excellent location, minutes to the I 95 and the Turnpike

Plenty of on-site parking.



NO PETS



First, last, and security to move in ($4,050)



Please contact me to view before applying.



Requirements:

Copy of ID

Application $60

Background check

No evictions

Proof of income ($4,050 gross, before taxes)



Natalia Ioszpe

954-687-7244

Lic Real Estate Agent



JLS Investment Realty

1909 Tyler St #606

Hollywood, FL 33020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155588

Property Id 155588



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5752659)