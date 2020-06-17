All apartments in Hollywood
5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A

5217 Hollywood Blvd · (954) 687-7244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5217 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
parking
extra storage
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Gorgeous 1/1 ALL utilities included - Property Id: 155588

5217 Hollywood Blvd. #6, Hollywood, FL 33021

$1350 per month WATER, TRASH, ELECTRICITY, CABLE, AND INTERNET INCLUDED!

Only two units left!

Beautiful and spacious one bedroom - one bathroom apartment.
Great floor plan boasts a living room, dining room, and a beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Hallway closet.
Spacious bedroom that comfortably fits a king-sized bed. Closet has extra storage space on top.

Excellent location, minutes to the I 95 and the Turnpike
Plenty of on-site parking.

NO PETS

First, last, and security to move in ($4,050)

Please contact me to view before applying.

Requirements:
Copy of ID
Application $60
Background check
No evictions
Proof of income ($4,050 gross, before taxes)

Natalia Ioszpe
954-687-7244
Lic Real Estate Agent

JLS Investment Realty
1909 Tyler St #606
Hollywood, FL 33020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155588
Property Id 155588

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5752659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A have any available units?
5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A have?
Some of 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A's amenities include all utils included, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A does offer parking.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A have a pool?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A have accessible units?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A does not have units with dishwashers.
