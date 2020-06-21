All apartments in Hollywood
Hollywood, FL
460 S Park Rd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

460 S Park Rd

460 South Park Road · (786) 223-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-106 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
new construction
Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more. New stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom. Community is gated. It has fitness center, pool, spa, indoor racquetball, and much more. For offers please submit complete offers with full credit report showing the score, as per condo association minimum credit score is 630. Include last 3 pay-stubs or bank statements, rental application, copy of escrow deposit and copy of ID. If there are pets note as per association pet fee will apply and there is an process fee of $300 payable by the tenants. Current lease ends July 31/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 S Park Rd have any available units?
460 S Park Rd has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 S Park Rd have?
Some of 460 S Park Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 S Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
460 S Park Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 S Park Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 S Park Rd is pet friendly.
Does 460 S Park Rd offer parking?
No, 460 S Park Rd does not offer parking.
Does 460 S Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 S Park Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 S Park Rd have a pool?
Yes, 460 S Park Rd has a pool.
Does 460 S Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 460 S Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 460 S Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 S Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
