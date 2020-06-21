460 S Park Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool racquetball court hot tub new construction

Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more. New stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom. Community is gated. It has fitness center, pool, spa, indoor racquetball, and much more. For offers please submit complete offers with full credit report showing the score, as per condo association minimum credit score is 630. Include last 3 pay-stubs or bank statements, rental application, copy of escrow deposit and copy of ID. If there are pets note as per association pet fee will apply and there is an process fee of $300 payable by the tenants. Current lease ends July 31/2020