4410 Buchanan St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

4410 Buchanan St

4410 Buchanan Street · (786) 351-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4410 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Short Term Furnished Stays Available (30 day minimum). Escape crowded city living! Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in Hollywood Hills. Split floor plan. Private, charming, spacious South Florida getaway with exquisite, sparkling pool. Enjoy the entire house; 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath (2 Masters with en suites), huge living/lounge/dining rooms, and modern kitchen/ breakfast room all with views of pool. Delight lounging poolside under outdoor patio / covered veranda. Ample parking for 5 cars on circular driveway. Come and relax in your bright, Immaculate, "beachy" and happy house. Available July 24, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Buchanan St have any available units?
4410 Buchanan St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Buchanan St have?
Some of 4410 Buchanan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Buchanan St currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Buchanan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Buchanan St pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Buchanan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 4410 Buchanan St offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Buchanan St does offer parking.
Does 4410 Buchanan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 Buchanan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Buchanan St have a pool?
Yes, 4410 Buchanan St has a pool.
Does 4410 Buchanan St have accessible units?
No, 4410 Buchanan St does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Buchanan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Buchanan St has units with dishwashers.
