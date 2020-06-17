4410 Buchanan St

Amenities

Short Term Furnished Stays Available (30 day minimum). Escape crowded city living! Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in Hollywood Hills. Split floor plan. Private, charming, spacious South Florida getaway with exquisite, sparkling pool. Enjoy the entire house; 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath (2 Masters with en suites), huge living/lounge/dining rooms, and modern kitchen/ breakfast room all with views of pool. Delight lounging poolside under outdoor patio / covered veranda. Ample parking for 5 cars on circular driveway. Come and relax in your bright, Immaculate, "beachy" and happy house. Available July 24, 2020