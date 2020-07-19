All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 4323 Van Buren St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
4323 Van Buren St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

4323 Van Buren St

4323 Van Buren Street · (954) 559-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Hollywood Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances. Actual size of the house is 2,500 sq f under A/C. Located in the heart of the prestigious Hollywood Hills neighborhood with its excellent schools and the close proximity to the main highways and the Downtown Hollywood with its entertainment and the restaurants. Corner lot with tropical landscape and the large size pool secluded by the fence for the privacy, paved driveway, spacious two car garage with the Washer/Dryer inside and the video surveillance cameras make it be the best option for any family to call this cozy house their Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Van Buren St have any available units?
4323 Van Buren St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Van Buren St have?
Some of 4323 Van Buren St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Van Buren St pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Van Buren St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 4323 Van Buren St offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Van Buren St offers parking.
Does 4323 Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Van Buren St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Van Buren St have a pool?
Yes, 4323 Van Buren St has a pool.
Does 4323 Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 4323 Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Van Buren St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4323 Van Buren St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd
Hollywood, FL 33024
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood Apartments with Parking
Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Coral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 Corridor
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity