4323 Van Buren St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances. Actual size of the house is 2,500 sq f under A/C. Located in the heart of the prestigious Hollywood Hills neighborhood with its excellent schools and the close proximity to the main highways and the Downtown Hollywood with its entertainment and the restaurants. Corner lot with tropical landscape and the large size pool secluded by the fence for the privacy, paved driveway, spacious two car garage with the Washer/Dryer inside and the video surveillance cameras make it be the best option for any family to call this cozy house their Home.