Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1

4010 S Ocean Dr · (786) 356-2610
Location

4010 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Located in Hollywood Beach in the heart of S Florida, Hyde Beach House is nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches just minutes from Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops, and Gulf-stream Park ?Brand New 2b/2ba apartment with direct ocean view.Completely New Furnished and equipped. Washer & dryer inside the unit. Five Stars amenities offers private beach Club & ocean access, 3 heated oversized pools, tennis courts, state of the art gym, club room, restaurant, roof top Lounge and common area with summer kitchen and BBQ.Business center, movie theater party room. Designed for life without limits
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 have any available units?
4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 have?
Some of 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 offers parking.
Does 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 has accessible units.
Does 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
