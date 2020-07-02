4010 S Ocean Drive 1405 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room tennis court

Located in Hollywood Beach in the heart of S Florida, Hyde Beach House is nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches just minutes from Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops, and Gulf-stream Park ?Brand New 2b/2ba apartment with direct ocean view.Completely New Furnished and equipped. Washer & dryer inside the unit. Five Stars amenities offers private beach Club & ocean access, 3 heated oversized pools, tennis courts, state of the art gym, club room, restaurant, roof top Lounge and common area with summer kitchen and BBQ.Business center, movie theater party room. Designed for life without limits

Located in Hollywood Beach in the heart of S Florida, Hyde Beach House is nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches just minutes from Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops, and Gulf-stream Park ?Brand New 2b/2ba apartment with direct ocean view.Completely New Furnished and equipped. Washer & dryer inside the unit. Five Stars amenities offers private beach Club & ocean access, 3 heated oversized pools, tennis courts, state of the art gym, club room, restaurant, roof top Lounge and common area with summer kitchen and BBQ.Business center, movie theater party room. Designed for life without limits.