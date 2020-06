Amenities

gym pool racquetball court tennis court hot tub internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court hot tub internet access tennis court

Never lived in, unfurnished and ready for move-in, this luxurious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is for rent immediately. This unit features closet system, lighting throughout and more. Spectacular ocean view, intercoastal view and city views. Hyde Beach House is luxury resort with a Beach Club, full-service spa, restaurant, infinity pool, fitness center, tennis court, racquetball, high-speed internet in all public areas, 24hr security, and more.