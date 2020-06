Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Penthouse 16P on the Tides at Hollywood Beach W/ beautiful city view but right on the beach. Wool floors throughout , fresh paint, 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths, nice kitchen. Tenant needs to be screen by HOA.

Please call Jose for showings,

Penthouse 16P on the Tides at Hollywood Beach W/ beautiful city view but right on the beach. Wool floors throughout , fresh paint, 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths, nice kitchen. Tenant needs to be screen by HOA. Please call Jose for showings,