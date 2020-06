Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool elevator pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table media room sauna

COMPLETELY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH OCEANVIEW! FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL KITCHEN AND BATH ACCESSORIES. BUILDING OFFERS SEVERAL AMENITIES WHICH INCLUDE, 2 POOLS, GYM, SAUNA, ENTERTAINMENT ROOM WITH POOL TABLES, TV AND THEATRE ROOM. MINUTES TO AVENTURA MALL, SUNNY ISLES, HALLANDALE, SEVERAL SHOPPING PLAZAS, MEDICAL CENTERS AND PLACES OF WORSHIP. LIVE LIKE YOUR ON VACATION EVERYDAY AND WAKE UP TO THE SOUND OF THE OCEAN!