Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Fantastic home in Hollywood Oaks, corner lot. The best floor plan with 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bathrooms, office, playroom, 2 car garage, pool and a yard. Incredible location. Gated community with brand new clubhouse, playground, gym, pool and sports complex. Walking distance to houses of worship. Available August 2020. This one will not last.