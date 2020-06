Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a great opportunity to live at the beach, fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush literally!!, just 50 yards from the white crispy sand at beautiful Hollywood Beach. Come and check out this fully renovated unit in a very quiet and peaceful building. Must see!!!