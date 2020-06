Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

YOU’VE EARNED THE RIGHT TO ENJOY THE BEACH! 1 Bedroom, 1.5 baths condo, tiles floors throughout, well equip remodeled unit with open kitchen, spacious living and dining area, covered patio-balcony to enjoy the SEA BREEZES, and the SALTY SCENT of the ocean, one assigned parking space. This is a midsize private and secure building. You will be just few steps to the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk and many restaurants. Be ready to SURF, SEA, and SAND.. No pets.