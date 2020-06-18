All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 300 Oregon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
300 Oregon Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

300 Oregon Street

300 Oregon Street · (754) 201-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 Oregon Street, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
300 Oregon Street, Hollywood, FL 33019 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. No pets allowed. Full view facing the ocean from the living room and view of the intercostal from the bedroom. Watch the sunrise and people walking on the broadwalk. This is a well maintained building with an amazing roof top pool and a breathtaking view of the sea, surf and sand. Nationally acclaimed as one of the best broadwalks and beaches. First and security only. Easy condo approval. FREE BEACH PARKING PASS AND INTERNET [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3560701 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Oregon Street have any available units?
300 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 300 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Oregon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Oregon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 300 Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Oregon Street does offer parking.
Does 300 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Oregon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Oregon Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 Oregon Street has a pool.
Does 300 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Oregon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Oregon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Oregon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 Oregon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity