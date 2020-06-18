Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool internet access

300 Oregon Street, Hollywood, FL 33019 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. No pets allowed. Full view facing the ocean from the living room and view of the intercostal from the bedroom. Watch the sunrise and people walking on the broadwalk. This is a well maintained building with an amazing roof top pool and a breathtaking view of the sea, surf and sand. Nationally acclaimed as one of the best broadwalks and beaches. First and security only. Easy condo approval. FREE BEACH PARKING PASS AND INTERNET [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3560701 ]