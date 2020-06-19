300 Berkley Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool sauna tennis court

2/2 Gorgeous Condo located in the beautiful, Well kept and excellent location of Carriage Hills. In this community one of the occupants must be 55+. This prime location it's 10 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium, 15 minutes to the beach, 20 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Airport. Very easy access to I-95, Turnpike and I-75.

In the Neighborhood you will find the best known stores: Publix, Trader's Joe, Whole food Market, Home depot, just to mention a few. The Spacious Condo with 2bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, has porcelain flooring, appliances, and balcony with a peaceful view. In addition to a 24 hours gated community, all the amenities: heated pool, jacuzzi, tennis, exercise room. sauna, library, ball room, courtesy bus, and many more, make this Condo the ideal place to live. Available Now!