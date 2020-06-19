All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 300 Berkley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
300 Berkley Rd
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:09 PM

300 Berkley Rd

300 Berkley Road · (786) 326-2012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 Berkley Road, Hollywood, FL 33024
Carriage Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
2/2 Gorgeous Condo located in the beautiful, Well kept and excellent location of Carriage Hills. In this community one of the occupants must be 55+. This prime location it's 10 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium, 15 minutes to the beach, 20 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Airport. Very easy access to I-95, Turnpike and I-75.
In the Neighborhood you will find the best known stores: Publix, Trader's Joe, Whole food Market, Home depot, just to mention a few. The Spacious Condo with 2bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, has porcelain flooring, appliances, and balcony with a peaceful view. In addition to a 24 hours gated community, all the amenities: heated pool, jacuzzi, tennis, exercise room. sauna, library, ball room, courtesy bus, and many more, make this Condo the ideal place to live. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Berkley Rd have any available units?
300 Berkley Rd has a unit available for $1,387 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Berkley Rd have?
Some of 300 Berkley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Berkley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
300 Berkley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Berkley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 300 Berkley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 300 Berkley Rd offer parking?
No, 300 Berkley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 300 Berkley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Berkley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Berkley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 300 Berkley Rd has a pool.
Does 300 Berkley Rd have accessible units?
No, 300 Berkley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Berkley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Berkley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 300 Berkley Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity