2919 Washington Street

919 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. *** AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED HOME IN EAST HOLLYWOOD*** UPDATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3/2, WITH A NICE AND BIG YARD BACK WITH FRUIT TREES - TILES FLOOR THROUGHOUT - SEPARATE DINING AREA. THE MAIN BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATH AND SEPARATE ENTRANCE. DRIVEWAY PARKS 2 CARS. LANDLORD MAINTAINS YARD AND RETAINS USE OF STORAGE SHED- SMALL PET OK Efficiency and shed are not included. (landlord personal use) COME AND TAKE A LOOK AT THIS CENTRALLY LOCATED HOUSE. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN, THE BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING. ALL THE BEST HOLLYWOOD HAS TO OFFER. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3560689 ]