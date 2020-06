Amenities

WELL UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO IN GREAT CONDITION WITH ADDITIONAL SPACE PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICE OR DEN. BEDROOMS ARE OVER SIZED AND HAVE CUSTOM CLOSETS. OPEN AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEATURES CUSTOM CABINETRY AND HIGH-END GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. THIS CONDO IS MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, DINING, ENTERTAINMENT AMD THE BEACH. EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS (US1 & I95), AIRPORTS, CASINOS, ETC. MINIMUM 600 CREDIT SCORE & 3X INCOME TO RENT RATIO REQUIRED BY CONDO ASSOCIATION.