2726 Adams Street

Amenities

granite counters parking walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking

726 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. No pets allowed. WELCOME TO THIS IMMACULATE 2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATHROOM UNIT. WATER & ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT FEE. MOVE IN READY & FAST APPROVAL. PROPERTY BOOSTS TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, IMPACT WINDOWS IN FRONT OF PROPERTY, WALK-IN CLOSETS & CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY WITH 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. LOCATED IN QUIET EAST HOLLYWOOD AREA, CLOSE TO I95 AND HOLLYWOOD BEACHES. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3560712 ]