Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
2522 Hayes St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:31 PM

2522 Hayes St

2522 Hayes Street · (954) 580-3543
Location

2522 Hayes Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
North Central Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Smart energy efficient home.Completely remodeled 3-2 house with an open concept.Porcelain tiles throughout home with a custom kitchen including silent closure cabinets,pull out trash,double stainless steel under sink,pullout gooseneck faucet.All appliances are new stainless steel and energy efficient.Granite counter top with subway tile backsplash.washer & dryer.Double door stainless fridge with bottom freezer.Bathrooms has rain showers with spa-like cabinets and Bluetooth pairing.All fans have LED LIGHTS.Plenty of parking.Walking distance to Downtown Hollywood.Easy access to major highways, airport, beach and restaurants.All applicants must complete a rental application & authorize a background/credit check.650 plus credit score.

(RLNE5224431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Hayes St have any available units?
2522 Hayes St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Hayes St have?
Some of 2522 Hayes St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Hayes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Hayes St pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Hayes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 2522 Hayes St offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Hayes St does offer parking.
Does 2522 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 2522 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 2522 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Hayes St does not have units with dishwashers.
