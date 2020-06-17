2522 Hayes St

Amenities
Smart energy efficient home.Completely remodeled 3-2 house with an open concept.Porcelain tiles throughout home with a custom kitchen including silent closure cabinets,pull out trash,double stainless steel under sink,pullout gooseneck faucet.All appliances are new stainless steel and energy efficient.Granite counter top with subway tile backsplash.washer & dryer.Double door stainless fridge with bottom freezer.Bathrooms has rain showers with spa-like cabinets and Bluetooth pairing.All fans have LED LIGHTS.Plenty of parking.Walking distance to Downtown Hollywood.Easy access to major highways, airport, beach and restaurants.All applicants must complete a rental application & authorize a background/credit check.650 plus credit score.
(RLNE5224431)