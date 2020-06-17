2522 Hayes St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Smart energy efficient home.Completely remodeled 3-2 house with an open concept.Porcelain tiles throughout home with a custom kitchen including silent closure cabinets,pull out trash,double stainless steel under sink,pullout gooseneck faucet.All appliances are new stainless steel and energy efficient.Granite counter top with subway tile backsplash.washer & dryer.Double door stainless fridge with bottom freezer.Bathrooms has rain showers with spa-like cabinets and Bluetooth pairing.All fans have LED LIGHTS.Plenty of parking.Walking distance to Downtown Hollywood.Easy access to major highways, airport, beach and restaurants.All applicants must complete a rental application & authorize a background/credit check.650 plus credit score.



(RLNE5224431)