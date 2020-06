Amenities

One story townhouse in the quiet, maintained community of Camino Sheridan Villas in Hollywood. This unit features stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, ceramic floor, upgraded Patio and two assigned parking spaces. Amenities include a community pool, tennis court and basic cable. Schools, restaurants, shopping and major highway are located within 5-10 minute drive. This is a great location and a great community. Association approval is required.