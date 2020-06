2414 MCKINLEY ST

Amenities

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21 - MAKE THIS SPACIOUS HOUSE YOUR HOME! 2/1.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM. NEW A/C - LARGE SCREENED PATIO AND FENCED YARD. GREAT LOCATION IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN HOLLYWOOD EAST OF 95 BETWEEN TAFT AND JOHNSON STREET. CLOSE TO 95, SHOPPING AND THE NEW DANIA POINT. SHORT DRIVE TO THE BEACH AND FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT. LL WILL ACCEPT A LARGER DOG, NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT BREED RESTRICTIONS. MIN 650 CREDIT, PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT/INCOME AND BACKGROUND REQUIRED.