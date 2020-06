Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Excellent opportunity, to Rent this 1 Bedroom 1 and 1/2 Bathroom apartment, completely renovated, no age excellent condition near school , supermarket, 5 min from the beach and down town Hollywood , don't miss this opportunity to live on this very well maintained building, it won't last

Impact Doors and Windows