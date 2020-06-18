All apartments in Hollywood
1807 N 40th Ave

1807 North 40th Avenue · (305) 216-4556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1807 North 40th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Must See! A beautifully renovated single family home; Minutes to Hollywood Memorial Hospital, minutes to Downtown Hollywood, many nearby Shopping Centers, TY Park, and Restaurants. Available for immediate move in! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; with large family room; laundry room; New Roof, Newly renovated kitchen, Newly renovated Bathrooms, and New Paint inside and outside, tile flooring throughout. Central A/C. Fully fenced large +/-9000 SFT Lot; Spacious backyard; Accordion and Bahama Hurricane Shutters throughout! One of a kind in this quiet desired Hollywood Hills... Lawn maintenance paid by landlord! covered carport + storage area...Ready for you to move in!
Available May 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 N 40th Ave have any available units?
1807 N 40th Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 N 40th Ave have?
Some of 1807 N 40th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 N 40th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1807 N 40th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 N 40th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1807 N 40th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1807 N 40th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1807 N 40th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1807 N 40th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 N 40th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 N 40th Ave have a pool?
No, 1807 N 40th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1807 N 40th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1807 N 40th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 N 40th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 N 40th Ave has units with dishwashers.
