1807 N 40th Ave

Must See! A beautifully renovated single family home; Minutes to Hollywood Memorial Hospital, minutes to Downtown Hollywood, many nearby Shopping Centers, TY Park, and Restaurants. Available for immediate move in! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; with large family room; laundry room; New Roof, Newly renovated kitchen, Newly renovated Bathrooms, and New Paint inside and outside, tile flooring throughout. Central A/C. Fully fenced large +/-9000 SFT Lot; Spacious backyard; Accordion and Bahama Hurricane Shutters throughout! One of a kind in this quiet desired Hollywood Hills... Lawn maintenance paid by landlord! covered carport + storage area...Ready for you to move in!

Available May 1st, 2020