1643 Wiley St
1643 Wiley St
1643 Wiley Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1643 Wiley Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated 2bdr/2bath in boutique condo. New kitchen with granite counter-tops, new floors, parking, laundry, storage, central a/c. 5 minutes to the beach!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1643 Wiley St have any available units?
1643 Wiley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hollywood, FL
.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hollywood Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1643 Wiley St have?
Some of 1643 Wiley St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1643 Wiley St currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Wiley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Wiley St pet-friendly?
No, 1643 Wiley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hollywood
.
Does 1643 Wiley St offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Wiley St does offer parking.
Does 1643 Wiley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Wiley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Wiley St have a pool?
No, 1643 Wiley St does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Wiley St have accessible units?
No, 1643 Wiley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Wiley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Wiley St has units with dishwashers.
