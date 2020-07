Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS HARBOR ISLAND WATERFRONT 5/4 WITH NO BRIDGES TO BAY READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. SPECTACULAR CORNER LOT WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS. DETACHED 1/1 GUEST ROOM WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE OVERLOOKING POOL IDEAL FOR IN-LAWS, MAIDS, ETC. ENORMOUS MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS WITH GIGANTIC JACUZZI TUB AND HIGH CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY WITH GUARD AT GATE OFFERING CLUBHOUSE, GYM, TENNIS, POOL ETC. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM LEASE. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.