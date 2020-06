1125 Pin Oak St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN THAT OFFERS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND WOOD CABINETS. BREAKFAST AREA OFF THE KITCHEN AND ALL OPENS UP TO A LARGE FAMILY ROOM. PRIVATE PATIO AREA GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND BBQ'S WITH ACCESS FROM BOTH THE FAMILY ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. BIG MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. WEST LAKE IS GUARD GATED 24/7 AND LOCATED JUST 1 MILE FROM THE OCEAN. AMENITIES INCLUDE HEATED POOL, 4 TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, BASKETBALL, CLUBHOUSE, AND KIDS PLAY AREA