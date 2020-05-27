1740 NW 1st Avenue

Amenities

parking accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible parking

This mixed-use development is within foot steps to the University of Florida, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, and O'Connell Center. Project consists of 589 student beds, 553 parking spaces (200 are dedicated to the public), and 15,000 square feet of warm vanilla shell retail space on the first floor.. This project is conveniently located in the heart of midtown which is surrounded by student housing and highly pedestrian friendly attractions. Spaces can be configured to fit your exact need with a minimum of 1,066 SF to a maximum 6,264 SF. Uses will allow, restaurant, professional office, and general retail.