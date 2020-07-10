Apartment List
123 Luxury Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

$
45 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
$
76 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
19 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
4 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
15 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
7 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
32 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
132 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
12 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.

1 Unit Available
2207 SW 39th Drive
2207 Southwest 39th Drive, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath , privacy balcony - Available now in Mill Run, corner unit, tile floors throughout first story and bathrooms, laminate wood throughout second story.

1 Unit Available
3705 SW 27th Street #528
3705 Southwest 27th Street, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1198 sqft
3705 SW 27th Street #528 Available 07/13/20 Updated 3/3 in Windsor Park - 3 bed 3 bath updated condo in Windsor Park with approx. 1,198 Sq. Ft.

1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
255 NW 48th Blvd
255 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
In Mill Pond 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo - Available now in Mill Pond. Corner property, 2 bedroom , 2 full bathrooms, 1 car garage, City water and yard maintenance included in rent. Tile floors throughout and new tile in kitchen floor.

1 Unit Available
132 NE 37th Place
132 NE 37th Pl, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1655 sqft
Be the First to Live in this Desirable Solar Energy 3BR Home! Apply NOW! - Raise your standard of living at LiveBrite Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Conveniently located in Gainesville, FL, we offer this stunning 3 bedroom home.

1 Unit Available
3711 NE 1st Drive
3711 NE 1st Way, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1550 sqft
Inquire Today & Find Out How You Can Join Our Solar Rental Community! - Raise your standard of apartment living at DREAM Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Our superior location is just minutes from historic downtown dining and nightlife.

1 Unit Available
Black Acres
15 NW 29th Street
15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1678 sqft
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home.

1 Unit Available
3689 NE 1ST DR
3689 NE 1st Dr, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1655 sqft
Be the First to Live in this Desirable 3BR Home! Apply NOW! - Raise your standard of apartment living at DREAM Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Our superior location is just minutes from historic downtown dining and nightlife.

1 Unit Available
1017 SW 6th Avenue
1017 Southwest 6th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1017 SW 6th Avenue Available 07/30/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath LEASING NOW FOR FALL @ WOODBURY ROW - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit directly across the street from Norman Hall! Amazing price for such an amazing location! Shared washer/dryer on the

1 Unit Available
3752 NW 55th Place
3752 Northwest 55th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1524 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded 3/2.5 Condo in Mile Run Available TODAY! - Located in the desirable Mile Run community, this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
536 NW 34th Street
536 Northwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1066 sqft
536 NW 34th Street Available 08/14/20 3/2 House Near UF Available for Fall 2020! - This 3/2 House is located right off 34th Street - biking distance to campus & the Stadium, shopping, dining, & entertainment! The property features central A/C,

1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace
5 NW 25th Street
5 Northwest 25th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1736 sqft
5 NW 25th Street Available 08/10/20 4/2 House Walking Distance to UF Law School Available for Fall 2020! - Available for Fall 2020, this 4-bedroom, 2-bath house is in a GREAT location - just a quick walk or bike ride to UF Campus & Law School,

1 Unit Available
Fifth Avenue
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10
721 Northwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1224 sqft
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 Available 08/06/20 Luxury 3 Bed / 3 Bath St. Augustine Style Cottage -- Walk to UF - Now renting for Fall 2020!! Incredible 3BR/3BA craftsman style house less than 10 minutes walking distance from campus.

1 Unit Available
Fifth Avenue
328 NW 8th St
328 Northwest 8th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
328 NW 8th St Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON FOR AN AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - Walk to UF Campus! - 4 bedroom 2 bath beautiful home just waiting for you :) Come take a tour with one of our knowledgeable agents.

1 Unit Available
2807 NW 54TH AVENUE
2807 Northwest 54th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1278 sqft
2807 NW 54TH AVENUE Available 08/11/20 2807 NW 54th Ave. (Northwood Oaks) - 3BR/2BA home, approx. 1278 sq. ft Home features separate living room with large windows to offer natural light.

July 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increased over the past month

Gainesville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $804 for a one-bedroom apartment and $985 for a two-bedroom. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $985 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

