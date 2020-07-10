Apartment List
89 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
45 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
19 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
32 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 04:33pm
12 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2207 SW 39th Drive
2207 Southwest 39th Drive, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath , privacy balcony - Available now in Mill Run, corner unit, tile floors throughout first story and bathrooms, laminate wood throughout second story.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3705 SW 27th Street #528
3705 Southwest 27th Street, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1198 sqft
3705 SW 27th Street #528 Available 07/13/20 Updated 3/3 in Windsor Park - 3 bed 3 bath updated condo in Windsor Park with approx. 1,198 Sq. Ft.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
255 NW 48th Blvd
255 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
In Mill Pond 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo - Available now in Mill Pond. Corner property, 2 bedroom , 2 full bathrooms, 1 car garage, City water and yard maintenance included in rent. Tile floors throughout and new tile in kitchen floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Black Acres
15 NW 29th Street
15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1678 sqft
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1017 SW 6th Avenue
1017 Southwest 6th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1017 SW 6th Avenue Available 07/30/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath LEASING NOW FOR FALL @ WOODBURY ROW - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit directly across the street from Norman Hall! Amazing price for such an amazing location! Shared washer/dryer on the

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Avenue
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10
721 Northwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1224 sqft
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 Available 08/06/20 Luxury 3 Bed / 3 Bath St. Augustine Style Cottage -- Walk to UF - Now renting for Fall 2020!! Incredible 3BR/3BA craftsman style house less than 10 minutes walking distance from campus.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace
411 NW 25th Street
411 Northwest 25th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1340 sqft
411 NW 25th Street Available 08/14/20 411 NW 25th Street (Near UF) - Follow this link to view a 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AoEWUKcmavF Walk to UF from this 3B/2B +BONUS Room with approx 1340 sq ft.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
911 SW 57th Terrace
911 Southwest 57th Terace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1370 sqft
Available 7/6/2020 Wonderful 3/3 condo in Rockwood Villas - Available 7/6/2020 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/G5I3nxFR4ec Across from the pool and close to the bus stop, this unit is perfectly located. Each Bedroom has its own bath and huge closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3902 SW 30TH TERRACE
3902 Southwest 30th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
907 sqft
3902 SW 30th Terrace (Serenola Manor) - 2 bed 2 bath end unit townhouse in Serenola Manor built in 1990 with approx. 907 Sq. Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2635 SW 35th Place, #106
2635 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1208 sqft
2635 SW 35th Place, #106 Available 07/24/20 Quaint 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Casablanca East! - Quaint condo in Casablanca East has ceramic tile and carpet throughout, plus crown molding, upgraded light fixtures and a screened porch.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3890 SW 20th Ave #1703
3890 Southwest 20th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1176 sqft
3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 Available 08/14/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Kensington - 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome built in 2002 with Approx. 1176 Sq. Ft.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1510 SW 25TH Place
1510 Southwest 25th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1385 sqft
Available for mid July move-in! Private luxury two story town home condo near Bivens Lake and 1.3 miles to UF & Shands. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets, premium tile and double pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
University Park
210 NW 15th St
210 Northwest 15th Street, Gainesville, FL
7 Bedrooms
$3,850
2190 sqft
Check out this new listing 3 blocks from University Avenue in Midtown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3721 SW 17th Place B
3721 Southwest 17th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/15/20 This recently renovated 2/1 Flat located near Varsity House on SW 20th Ave & Hull Road (or SW 38th Terr), is pet friendly. This is a Duplex unit. Half of the back yard is dedicated to this unit.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213
2515 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Huge Modern Industrial Loft Available NOW! - A must see, this partially furnished 3 bedroom 3.5 bath residence that offers an industrial feel with a modern twist.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1025 SW 5th Avenue
1025 Southwest 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 SW 5th Avenue Available 08/02/20 4 Bedroom, 1 bath Newly Renovated Historic Home at Wooodbury Row! - This fully renovated historic home on Woodbury Row is full of charm! It comes with hardwood floors, brick fireplace, and kitchen with

July 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increased over the past month

Gainesville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $804 for a one-bedroom apartment and $985 for a two-bedroom. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $985 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

