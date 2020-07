Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool tennis court garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal volleyball court

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Discover the serenity of life at Sweetwater on 16th. Located in beautiful southern Gainesville, Florida, we are nestled among tall trees in a park-like setting. Neighborhood eateries, boutiques, entertainment choices, and schools can be found nearby, including the University of Florida. Our close proximity to Interstate 75 opens up the central Florida countryside for your exploration pleasure.