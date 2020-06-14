10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:10pm
8 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
University Park
1 Unit Available
2159 Northwest 9th Avenue
2159 Northwest 9th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1493 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED / ALL INCLUSIVE / SHORT-TERM RENTAL / VACATION RENTAL - [Video Tour: https://www.youtube.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2490 SW 14th Drive #9
2490 Southwest 14th Drive, Gainesville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
548 sqft
2490 SW 14th Drive #9 Available 08/06/20 Location, Location, Location! - This one bedroom, one bath, partly furnished condo in Prairiwood is located close to UF, Shands, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
Lux 13
1015 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
THIS UNIT IS STRICTLY NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. SEASONAL RATES APPLY. RATE FOR MONTHS OF JAN THRU MARCH IS PER MONTH. RATE FOR APRIL THRU NOV is DEC IS FEE OF APPLIES.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bartram Woods
1 Unit Available
3953 NW 7th Place
3953 Northwest 7th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
3953 NW 7th Place Available 07/15/20 Partially Furnished Rental in Bartram Woods! - Come see this very spacious condo in Bartram Woods. High ceilings! Screened in patio, small fully fenced in back yard, open living and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127
10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue, Alachua County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and upgraded, fully furnished super clean 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at The Links in Haile Plantation. This home has ample natural light, volume ceilings, ceiling fans, window blinds.

1 of 20

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 78 TE
6840 Southwest 78th Street, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Excellent location! Close-IN & updated, Bright 2/1 plus Laundry room. Front porch, organic gardens, impact windows, energy EFF., mini split system, WiFi cable ready, situated in the heart of Mango Terrace. 1,150 adj. sq ft as per owner-agent.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Florida A1a
4600 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Waldo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite counters, Kitchen breakfast bar, tiled floors with two spacious patios.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
214 NE CHOLOKKA BLVD
214 Northeast Cholokka Boulevard, Micanopy, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
4106 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom furnished apartment located in the heart of downtown Micanopy. This place looks like a loft apartment in NY city. Everything is brand new from the furniture to the designer bathroom and master suite.

June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increased over the past month

Gainesville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Gainesville.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

