Apartment List
/
FL
/
gainesville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gainesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
147 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:10pm
8 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
$
46 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
1013 NW 4th Ave
1013 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Amazing 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House For Fall 2020!! - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath! This house includes wood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen! The kitchen is

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3705 NW 56th Place
3705 Northwest 56th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
3705 NW 56th Place Available 08/05/20 Mile Run Beauty! - Mile Run Beauty! This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo in sought after Mile Run has a fully updated kitchen and bathroom complete with granite counter tops, nice private courtyard, and wood flooring

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2915 NW 31st Terrace
2915 Northwest 31st Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
2915 NW 31st Terrace Available 08/14/20 3/2 House with Garage & Back Yard in NW Gainesville Available Mid-August! - Located in Chatworth Court off Glen Springs Road, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch style home has plenty of space with over 1500 square

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
949 SW 13th St
949 Southwest 13th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2097 sqft
949 SW 13th St Available 08/21/20 949 SW 13th St - LARGE 4/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pleasant Street
1 Unit Available
726 NW 4th St
726 Northwest 4th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Perfect 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House With Huge Yard - This perfect 2 bedroom needs to be rented with the shared property 732 NW 4th Street. This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house is an amazingly functional home that is a must see.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Neighbors
1 Unit Available
915 NE 8th Avenue
915 Northeast 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
915 NE 8th Avenue Available 08/12/20 Beautifully upgraded 4 bed/2.5 bath house AVAILABLE MID AUGUST! - Available for a new move in mid August, this charming 4-bed, 2.5 bath house (or 3/1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
2034 NW 3rd Ave
2034 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
441 sqft
2034 NW 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute Garage Apartment Close to Campus! - Come see this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath Garage Apartment that is a quick walk to campus! With a built in breakfast nook, this home has hardwood floors and a HUGE back

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1025 SW 5th Avenue
1025 Southwest 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1025 SW 5th Avenue Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom, 1 bath Newly Renovated Historic Home at Wooodbury Row! - This fully renovated historic home on Woodbury Row is full of charm! It comes with hardwood floors, brick fireplace, and kitchen with

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2847 SW 39th Avenue
2847 Southwest 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
820 sqft
2847 SW 39th Avenue Available 07/24/20 Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with Pet Friendly Fenced Back Yard - This is a must see! 2 bedroom, 1 bath with inside laundry room including washer and dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hibiscus Park
1 Unit Available
2619 NW 2nd Ave
2619 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
2619 NW 2nd Ave Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Hibiscus Park - Near UF Law! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath house with separate den/office within a 5 minute walk to the UF Law School and a 7 minute walk to the UF

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10
721 Northwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1224 sqft
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 Available 08/06/20 Luxury 3 Bed / 3 Bath St. Augustine Style Cottage -- Walk to UF - Now renting for Fall 2020!! Incredible 3BR/3BA craftsman style house less than 10 minutes walking distance from campus.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
1112 NW 3rd Avenue
1112 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
1112 NW 3rd Avenue Available 08/07/20 3/1.5 House Walking Distance to Campus & Midtown! Available for Fall 2020! (Application pending) - Available for Fall 2020, this charming, two-story, 3-bedroom, 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
417 SW 10th St
417 Southwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2250 sqft
417 SW 10th St Available 08/10/20 Stunning 4BR/2BA House Right Across from UF! Available for Fall 2020! *LEASING INCENTIVE AVAILABLE* - This beautiful historic home in University Heights, just a few blocks from campus, is perfect for UF students!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1103 SW 5th Avenue
1103 Southwest 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1103 SW 5th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Graduating? Lease ends May 2021! Woodbury Row 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse - Lease ends May 2021 so you can move out after you graduate! Historic Woodbury Row 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse for Fall 2020! Walk to

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
776 NW 15TH STREET
776 NW 15th St, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
776 NW 15TH STREET Available 07/15/20 RENT DECREASE! Large House, Close to Campus - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house, near campus, wood floors, master bedroom is a suite.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
306 SW 12th Street
306 Southwest 12th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
306 SW 12th Street Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Walk to UF! - Beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and additional space living/storage downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
117 NW 35th Terrace
117 Northwest 35th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1293 sqft
117 NW 35th Terrace Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Single-Family Home near UF Law School - FANTASTIC HOME - LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING - FENCED BACK YARD- SCREENED PORCH- - CEMENT PATIO- EXTRA DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING REQUIREMENTS: 1) First, Last &

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Terrace
1 Unit Available
2348 SW 2nd Ave
2348 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Sweet house with newly remodeled kitchen. Lovely hardwood floors. Screened in porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Terrace
1 Unit Available
11 SW 24th St
11 Southwest 24th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1337 sqft
Spotless house with beautiful floors. Large fenced back yard with deck. Large bedrooms, each with bath. New Dishwasher. Quick walk to UF.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gainesville, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gainesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Balcony
Gainesville Apartments with GarageGainesville Apartments with GymGainesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Apartments with Washer-DryerGainesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGainesville Furnished ApartmentsGainesville Luxury PlacesGainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University